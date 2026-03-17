Neighbors in Marinette struggle to get into and out of their homes because of the snow

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — On Tuesday, many roads in Marinette were still covered with snow, making it difficult for people to reach their driveways and leave their homes.



Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says this is the worst snow storm he's seen.

Miller says plows had to stop for a couple hours on Monday because the conditions were so bad.

People are stepping up for their neighbors, helping each other clear away the snow.

Richard Deastell hasn’t been able to get to his house all weekend because his neighborhood street is yet to be cleared.

“I left Friday for work, then went somewhere after work, and yeah, I haven’t been home since,” he says. “The roads are impassible.”

While he’s waiting to get into his home, his neighbor, Jeremy Koehnke, is struggling to get out.

“I've been stuck here for two, three days,” Koehnke says. “I can walk to the gas station but the last time I did that, they weren't open.”

He says his power went out for two hours.

“I have never seen this much snow in Wisconsin at one time,” Koehnke says.

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People in Marinette struggle to get into and out of their homes because of the snow

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says county plows had to stop for a couple hours Monday.

“The snow just kept drifting and causing issues with people that were out and about,” he says. “It was whiteout conditions, you couldn’t see.”

Miller says they didn’t have any fatal crashes or serious calls, but that they’re still clearing cars out of the roads.

“Today we’re still kind of in the recovery mode,” he says. “The highway crews are out, the towns are out moving snow off the roads. We still have some roads that are impassible, mostly the east-west routes in our county.”

Meanwhile, neighbors are stepping up for each other.

“We just decided to help a whole bunch of people today,” Kyle Vandenack says.

Vandenack is part of a group of 25 friends, who’ve been clearing snow for people in need across Marinette.

“Just because of the amount of snow, and a lot of people can’t get out and do it,” Dominick Welch, another person in the group, says.

The group started early Tuesday morning, and they Vandenack says they’ll be clearing snow all day.

“This is the craziest snow storm I’ve ever seen so far,” Vandenack says.