One dead in single-car Memorial Day crash

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Marinette County Sheriff says a woman died Monday morning in a one-car crash in the Town of Wagner.

49-year-old Jessica Garbaciak of Peshtigo lost control of her car when driving east on County Highway X, west of Phillips Road, and crashed into a ditch, according to a release from Sheriff Randy Miller. The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The ditch was on the opposite side of the highway. Garbaciak, "who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries," according to the release.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the crash.

