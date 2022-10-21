Watch Now
Menominee rallies to raise support for firefighters after paper mill fire

Valerie Juarez, NBC 26
Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 18:07:10-04

MENOMINEE, Mich. (NBC 26) — Community members are rallying to give back to first responders who battled a fire that burned for over two weeks at a local paper mill.

At Spies Public Library, staff members decided to collect donations.

"Like a lot of people we're surprised that it was still going and how intense it was," said library director Blair Nelson, "and having the EPA and Governor Whitmore declare it as a disastrous zone. That's a big deal and that's why multiple fire departments were involved because I don't think the city has had this level of fire before."

Those stopping by can donate any amount they wish, and all the money will go directly to first responders, to help with supplies and anything else they need.

The Menominee Fire Department announced the fire was finally extinguished earlier Friday.

