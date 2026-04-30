Marinette man headed to trial in Bowerman drowning case

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A Marinette man accused of throwing a 13-year-old boy in the Menominee River last summer, leading to the boy's death, is going to trial.

21-year-old Tylor Birch pleaded not guilty Thursday to a reckless homicide charge.

Birch and 16-year-old Peyton Carnot are accused of throwing 13-year-old Jakob Bowerman into the Menominee River in August of 2025. Carnot is being charged as an adult and is due in court for a status conference June 4.

Bowerman died three days after first responders rescued him from the water. Family members later told NBC 26 the boy had a fear of water and could not swim.

The case has drown considerable attention across northeast Wisconsin. Days after Bowerman's death, neighbors in Marinette held a vigil to remember him.

Birch remains in custody and will be back in court for a status conference on July 28.