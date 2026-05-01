"Happy surprise" Marinette County opens ATV and UTV trails

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The Marinette County Sheriff's Office opened ATV and UTV trails on May 1, and riders were happy to find the paths clear of debris and water.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With more than 200 miles of UTV and ATV trails, Marinette County is a popular spot for ATV and UTV riders

“Just to go out, explore the outdoors," Jason Bonlander, a local UTV rider, says.

Something Leon Popp, owner of Popp's Resort, benefits from.

“It's a big part of my business here, especially in the spring and fall- in the shoulder seasons," he says.

Popp is also the president of the Iron Snowshoe and Snowmobile Club, which has been grooming the trails for 55 years

Despite heavy rain and snow, he says the trails were fairly clear.

“We were afraid things would get washed out, and we did have one culvert that was washed out with the high water, but generally everything was in good shape," he says.

The open trails helped more than just Popp’s business– John Chaikowski, owner of JC Powerports in Crivitz, says they’re excited for a good season.

“So far so good, sales are starting to pick up, which is nice," he says.

And even though it snowed, opening day was exciting for riders.

