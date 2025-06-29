Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Green Bay teen dies in Marinette County motorcycle crash Saturday morning

Jerin B. Bucher, 16, reportedly lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed in a ditch. Despite wearing a helmet, he did not survive.
MARINETTE (NBC 26) — According to a press release from the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, deputies received word of a possible ATV crash on Loucks Road near England Road in the Town of Grover Saturday morning just before 10 a.m. The caller reported hearing a crash after seeing a vehicle go by.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined it was not an ATV but a sport motorcycle operated by Jerin B. Bucher, 16, of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Bucher was traveling west on Loucks Road when he lost control, entered a ditch, and crashed. Despite wearing a helmet, Bucher sustained fatal injuries.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says speed "appears to have been a factor" in the crash, but it still remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff Miller adds that members of the Grover-Porterfield Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center Bay Area EMS, and 180 Auto Towing and Recovery assisted Marinette County deputies at the scene.

