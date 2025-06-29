Green Bay teen dies in Marinette County motorcycle crash Saturday morning

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — According to a press release from the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, deputies received word of a possible ATV crash on Loucks Road near England Road in the Town of Grover Saturday morning just before 10 a.m. The caller reported hearing a crash after seeing a vehicle go by.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined it was not an ATV but a sport motorcycle operated by Jerin B. Bucher, 16, of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Bucher was traveling west on Loucks Road when he lost control, entered a ditch, and crashed. Despite wearing a helmet, Bucher sustained fatal injuries.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says speed "appears to have been a factor" in the crash, but it still remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff Miller adds that members of the Grover-Porterfield Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center Bay Area EMS, and 180 Auto Towing and Recovery assisted Marinette County deputies at the scene.