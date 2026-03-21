Family remembers son and granddaughter killed in house fire

TOWN OF PEMBINE (NBC 26) — After a house fire killed a father and daughter in Pembine, the family remembers them, as the community steps up with support.



Roy Newling's parents say he was a hard worker, a loving father and a great cook.

Roy's two-year-old daughter, Aurora, was declared brain dead on Friday, according to Aurora's grandparents.

The fire occurred early Tuesday morning.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Roy and Becky Newling are remembering the life of their son, Roy.

“He was my best friend and hunting buddy," Roy says. “Think I’ve slept about three hours since he past."

They're also remembering the life of their two-year-old granddaughter, Aurora, who Roy says was declared brain dead on Friday.

“It’s hard to explain how sweet she was," Becky says. "You look at her and she would just melt into you.”

The father and daughter died in a house fire, just feet away from where Roy and Becky live.

They say their son, also named Roy, was found dead, lying next to Aurora’s crib with the family dog on his chest.

“I close my eyes, and I see him," Roy says.

Roy was able to rescue his granddaughter, Aurora, from the fire, and she was airlifted to Madison along with her mother and nine-year-old sister.

“Chubby cheeks, that was my nickname for her," Roy says. "I would say 'hey chubby cheeks,' and she would say ‘papa'!”

Aurora's sister and mother were released from the hospital, but Newling says Aurora was declared brain dead on Friday. He says the family will donate her organs before she's taken off of life support.

“Now we have to say goodbye," Roy says.

Just days after the tragedy, community members have stepped up, donating money and clothes.

“There are some real good-hearted people around here," Roy says.

The two are trying to move forward, process their loss and imagine their life without Roy and Aurora.

“The night before, he was over here saying goodnight, and he said 'see you in the morning, love you'," Becky says. "That's what I'll remember."

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says they're still determining the cause of the fire, but that the snow did not impact response times on Tuesday.

You can donate to the Newlings through their paypal: Pembine4@cs.com

