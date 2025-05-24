Crash kills three Friday night

STEPHENSON (NBC 26) — Three people died in a Friday night crash in the town of Stephenson according to a news release from the Marinette County Sheriff's office. Chief Deputy James Hansen writes at 9:22 p.m. deputies were called to County Highway A and Moonshine Hill Road where two cars crashed.

Investigators say 60-year-old Daniel Mrotek of Berlin was driving west on Moonshine Hill Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign and crashed into a car driving north on County Highway A.

71-year-old Thomas Robe of Oak Creek was driving the car on County Highway A when Mrotek's vehicle crashed into it. Sheriff Randy Miller reports Mrotek was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his car. Mrotek was fatally injuried.

Robe and the passenger in his vehicle, 68-year-old Sharon Robe of Oak Creek, were also fatally injuried. According to the news release sent Saturday, the crash is under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Town of Stephenson Fire Department, Twin Bridge Rescue, 180 Auto and Towing and Tim Witt Chevrolet Towing assisted the Marinette County Deputies at the scene of the crash.