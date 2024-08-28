Boater's death to be ruled accidental drowning

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller tells NBC 26 that Billy Salnik's autopsy results indicate he died from freshwater drowning.

Salnik's autopsy happened Wednesday. His remains were discovered on the north shore of Green Island on Saturday.

"There were no signs of trauma and no signs of a medical event," Miller wrote Wednesday afternoon. "This will be ruled as an accidental drowning."

Salnik went missing in mid-July while on a sailboating trip with his two children on the Bay of Green Bay. His boat was later found capsized. The bodies of five-year-old Charolette and three-year-old Joshua Salnik were recovered in waters off of Chambers Island days after their disappearance.

The Door County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any autopsy results for the children.