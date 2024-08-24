Man dead after falling into Wolf River

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old man's body was found in the Wolf River Saturday morning. The New London Police Department says just before 1 a.m. Saturday, they received a call that the man had fallen off the Pearl Street bridge into the Wolf River.

Police say the man's friends saw it happen and went in the water to try to find him. Multiple agencies responded to the 911 call, including drone and dive teams.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Waupaca County Dive Team found the man's body near where he first fell in.

Authorities are not releasing the man's name until his family can be notified. Police say he is from the Sheboygan area.