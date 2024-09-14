Gov. Walz makes first central WI campaign stop, Sen. Vance announces Eau Claire trip

WAUSAU (NBC 26) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, stopped at a music hall and brewery in Wausau on Friday as part of the Harris-Walz campaign's "A New Way Forward" tour.



This came as the Trump campaign announced Walz's opponent, Senator JD Vance, would return to Wisconsin next week for a visit to Eau Claire Tuesday

This was the Harris-Walz campaign's first stop in central Wisconsin since they became the presidential ticket, just six days after former President Trump spoke in neighboring Mosinee

NBC 26 was in the room where it happened at Whitewater Music Hall — watch the attached video to hear what Walz said, and the Trump campaign's response

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, made the Harris-Walz campaign's first stop in central Wisconsin Friday. Walz took aim at former president Trump's campaign performance and tried to rally volunteers to get out the vote.

"This ticket really excites me," said Wausau voter Michele Norrbom, who was attending her first political campaign event. "Great combination of people, great combination of personalities. And the best part is they're running against Trump, with a strong platform.

In front of a lively crowd, Walz's policy points during the speech focused on IVF treatments and reproductive rights, as well as support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

He also related to voters in his neighboring state, praising its unions and co-ops and saying Wisconsinites are tough for dealing with the harsh winters.

Most of all, Walz called on party volunteers in Wisconsin to get out the vote, saying his party is the one of freedom, and that it needs Wisconsin to come through.

"This election is going to go through a few states, and one of them is Wisconsin" Walz said. It's going to go through a few counties, and I know some people say, 'Well, it's a little redder county.' It's about reducing the margins. It's about pulling things down. It's about the swing states."

Walz also slammed former president Trump's debate performance earlier in the week, saying this:

"If the Ukraine question [to Trump at the debate] wasn't easy enough, there's one even easier than that," he said. "And that one is: 'When you lost the 2020 election, why do you continue to lie about it?'"

This came as the Trump campaign announces Walz's opponent, Senator JD Vance, will be back in Wisconsin next week, visiting Eau Claire on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Team Trump Wisconsin responded to Walz's visit, writing, in part:

"Tim Walz, the Radical Leftist Governor of Minnesota, is now attempting to bring his failed policies to Wisconsin, a move that should concern every Wisconsinite. As Governor, Walz advanced a socialist agenda that led to disastrous results."

Election Day is 53 days away.