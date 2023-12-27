"Forever in our hearts": Weyauwega mourns four siblings killed in crash

The Weyauwega and Waupaca County community rallied together Tuesday evening at the visitation for Fabian, Daniel, Lilian and Daniela González — the siblings killed in a Dec. 16 crash with an alleged drunk driver

The visitation will continue Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., with funeral services scheduled for 11 a.m. at Weyauwega-Fremont High School

The children will be buried in their home country of Ecuador

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for web)

Classmates, friends and family members came to pay final respects at the visitation for the González children. At Weyauwega-Fremont High School a crowd gathered to support the family and each other.

14-year-old Lilian González was a freshman at the high school. Her 9-year old sister Daniela went to Weyauwega-Fremont Elementary next door.

The two sisters and their two older brothers were killed in a crash less than two weeks ago, and the community is rallying around their family.

Some brought flowers. Others, hugs. One group of Warhawk students say they came to support the Gonzalez' cousin.

Jerry and Chris Loehrke say they knew the family from Emmaus Lutheran Church in Waupaca, where the Gonzalez' stepfather, Kurt Schilling, is the pastor.

"Can't say enough good about them and the whole family," Jerry Loehrke said. "They stick together and they're some nice people."

"It's not a good situation," Chris Loehrke said. "We're here to comfort them and support them any way we can."

The González children were all born in Ecuador before coming to Wisconsin. Some came to the visitation Tuesday night from Ecuador to pay respects. They did not want to speak on camera, but said they were neighbors with the González family in their home country — where the children will soon be buried after their funeral, thanks in part to more than $150,000 raised on two GoFundMe pages.

Those attending the visitation received an obituary for the four children, which included words from their mother, Paulina González.

Paulina wrote, in part: "God gave me the opportunity to have them with me for a short time [...] such beautiful times, those that will never return."

Jerry and Chris say all the community can do now is support Paulina and Kurt.

"They need friendship now, and there are so many people that care for them," Jerry Loehrke said.

Visitation resumes Wednesday morning at 9. Funeral services are scheduled to start at Weyauwega-Fremont High School at 11 a.m.