First Lady making third visit to Wisconsin in 2024

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — First Lady Jill Biden will be making another trip to Wisconsin.

According to a press release, on Friday, May 31st, she will arrive around 5:00 p.m. at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

This will be her third time visiting the state this year; The first lady visited Wisconsin in FebruaryandMarch.

The First Lady will attend Festa Italiana in Milwaukee on Friday evening and speak at 6:15 p.m.

According to theU.S. Embassy and Consulates in Italy, Jill Biden is the first Italian-American first lady.