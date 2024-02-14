Watch Now
First lady Jill Biden to visit Rail Yard Innovation District in Green Bay

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in National Harbor, Md., June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 14:11:43-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — First lady Jill Biden is visiting Green Bay on Friday.

Biden will be stopping by at the Rail Yard Innovation District. The White House says the first lady will join a roundtable to spotlight efforts to expand career-connected learning in high school and college.

The White House says her visit will highlight how the Biden Administration is benefiting students across the country.

The first lady is expected to arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at 2:30 p.m. Friday and visit the Rail Yard at 3:15 p.m.

No other details were available.

