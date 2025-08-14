The Lemon Market fundraiser in De Pere benefits childhood cancer

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A lemonade stand fundraiser in De Pere is going on Thursday and Friday to benefit childhood cancer.

The Lemon Market takes place on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Urban Battlefield, 2125 American Boulevard, in De Pere.

This is their second year raising money for pediatric cancer patients and organizations.

The first edition of the event, held in August of last year, raised over $14,000.

The fundraiser benefits Children's Wisconsin, Ronald McDonald House, and the local Pott & Hungerford families currently battling childhood cancer.

The event offers lemonade, crocheted items, knitted items, bracelets, cookies, face painting, henna and more.