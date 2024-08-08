De Pere family using lemonade fundraiser to thank supporters after leukemia diagnosis

Video shows the lemonade stand fundraiser put on by the Winters family to raise money for organizations who've supported their family.

Ten-year-old Ella Winters was diagnosed with leukemia and wanted to raise funds for the organizations that helped her family through difficult times.

It's been a difficult few months for ten-year-old Ella Winters and her family since her leukemia diagnosis in late April.

But a difficult situation has been made better by the efforts and generosity of others.

So, they decided to give back with a lemonade stand fundraiser.

"My big sister really wanted to give back to everyone and everywhere that's helped me. I thought it was actually a really good idea," said Ella.

"Everyone has given so much to us through this tough time and we just wanted to give back to them," said Ella's sister Ava. "It started as an idea, a little lemonade stand and it's grown to be so much bigger.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Children's Wisconsin and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), both of whom have been a major source of comfort for the family.

"Us kids can't stay overnight at the hospital so we just go right next door and stay there at the Ronald McDonald house and then we can go back and see her in the morning," said Ava.

"They're so nice to us. They provide food. They provide us hospitality. They have a lot of game rooms and fun things for kids to play in and it just makes the time worthwhile."

As much as it's important for Ella to say thank you, she also wants to help the next child who goes through what she's been going through.

"I want to support the people that have helped me," said Ella. "I want kids later on to have... I want them to have the best experience there."

The lemonade stand will be back up for one more day on Friday from noon to 6PM in De Pere on the corner of Lawrence Drive and Creamery Road.

The Winters family encourages those who wish to support their fundraising efforts to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities or Children's Wisconsin.

You can follow updates on Ella's journey to recovery HERE.