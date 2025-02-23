St. Norbert Women's Basketball Team celebrates Hadley Baker Day

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A St. Norbert College basketball team honors Hadley Baker, a 12-year-old who died from cancer, with a tribute game on Feb. 22. Donations and support poured in for her family.

St. Norbert's Senior Day Saturday was transformed into "Hadley Baker Day" to honor a 12-year-old who passed away from a rare form of cancer.

Players and fans wore shirts with Hadley’s favorite number, 22, and yellow ribbons, while donations were collected to support her family

Hadley’s impact was felt throughout the gym, with coaches and players remembering her fighting spirit and dedication to the game

What was initially planned as a Senior Day celebration for the St. Norbert College women's basketball team turned into something much more meaningful—a tribute to Hadley Baker, a 12-year-old from De Pere who died from a rare form of cancer onJan. 22.

Head coach Amanda Perry said the decision to dedicate the day to Hadley came naturally after realizing the significance of the date.

"It's going to be Senior Day, but we're like, it's the 22nd, we know, that's kind of a sign as well that we have to make that Hadley Baker Day," Perry said.

Players, fans, and supporters wore shirts in remembrance of Hadley, featuring her favorite number—22—on the back, along with yellow ribbons symbolizing childhood cancer awareness. Donations collected during the game went toward supporting the Baker family.

"Proceeds are going to go to making baskets for the Baker family—whether it be gift cards for travel expenses to and from Froedtert [Hospital], or blankets, coats, and other comfort items to show our support," said volunteer Margham Bongle.

For St. Norbert player Avery Bierowski, wearing number 22 carried extra meaning.

"We'd like to consider 22 her number," Bierowski said. "She would come to our games, she wore my jersey, my sister plays at De Pere High School, she was number 22, so the number 22 is really special to us. It's really fitting that we get to honor her life on February 22nd."

The tribute was especially moving for Avery’s father, Todd Bierowski, an assistant coach for the De Pere women's basketball team.

"When I walked in the gym, [I] didn't know they were wearing number 22 on their warm-ups in the back," he said, recalling his emotional reaction.

"That got me today, right? You want to cry a little bit, but you also want to think of all the great memories we had of her wearing that uniform, whether at St. Norbert or De Pere," Todd said. "She embraced it. That was her number. Hadley Baker is number 22."

Todd also reflected on his final conversation with Hadley before she traveled to Miami for a biopsy.

"She said, 'You know what, I might as well try everything, right?' And she had this unbelievable passion to fight," he said. "I think that's what we learned from her and what we draw upon from here; that you never give up, you keep fighting and you give everything you have for as long as you can."

Saturday's celebration goes to show Hadley’s legacy lives on through the community that continues to honor her spirit, strength, and love for the game.