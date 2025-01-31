Remembering Hadley Baker: community celebrates 12-year-old cancer warrior's life

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Hadley Baker's memorial services happened in De Pere Thursday. NBC 26 spoke to some mourners about how they will remember the 12-year-old who inspired much community support in her cancer battle.



Meet one of Hadley's former teachers and some of her family friends as they remember her life

The 12-year-old died last week

Days prior, community members worked to help the Baker family get a flight home from Miami, where Hadley had undergone surgery

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

A 12-year-old De Pere native is laid to rest Thursday after a hard fought battle with cancer. I'm Pari Apostolakos in De Pere where people have come out in droves to celebrate the life of Hadley Baker.

"She was always happy," Weeya Calif, Hadley's fifth grade art teacher, said. "She always had a smile on her face."

Hadley Baker's visitation began at noon Thursday at Saint Mary Catholic Church in De Pere, followed by a celebration of life service at 3:30 and a memorial gathering at the Swan Club in De Pere at 5 p.m.

Outside the memorial services, I met one of Hadley's former teachers who remembers her fondly.

"She would draw attention in the classroom," Calif said. "Like, when she walked in, students knew that she was there ... She was a beautiful, beautiful ray of sunshine. I loved her smile. She was always happy-go-lucky, and everyone that was around her, including teachers and students, loved her dearly."

The community rallied behind Hadley and her family in the previous weeks, helping them to get a medical flight home from Miami after Hadley had surgery there.

"The community's come out ever since Hadley's been sick," Rod Kowalczyk, a friend of Hadley's grandfather, said. "It's remarkable how the community has stepped up to help the family."

Family friend Andrea Virgili flew in from Florida and Alex Burns traveled from Boston to pay their respects in person.

"I think the volume of people that are here today I think speaks to the type of person that Hadley is and was and the impression she left on this community forever," Virgili said.