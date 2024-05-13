St. Norbert College breaks ground on newest part of De Pere skyline

DE PERE (NBC 26) — St. Norbert College broke ground Monday on a new building for its Schneider School of Business & Economics.



Schneider Family Hall will soon join downtown De Pere between the Claude Allouez Bridge, Fox River, Third Street, and Reid Street

The new 45,000-square-foot building will host classrooms, offices, and communal meeting areas

The site was formerly home to Nicolet and Abbot Pennings High schools

St. Norbert plans to open the building in time for the beginning of the school year in the fall of 2025

Video shows renderings of the new building and remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here's what's coming to this corner downtown — St. Norbert College breaks ground on its newest business school building.

Schneider Family Hall will sit on the most visible corner of St. Norbert's campus.

"16,000 members of our community every day will be able to look inside and see what make this college different and special," business school dean Kevin Quinn said.

The 45,000-square-foot building will include classrooms for the school's economics programs, offices, and common areas overlooking the Fox River.

The family who donated the money for the building say they hope it honors the former Catholic high schools that stood on the site for a century.

"We are honored to be here, to have our name be a part of this building," said Paul Schneider, son of the building's namesakes Donald and Patricia Schneider. "At the end of the day, this about the future students that are going to have great classroom spaces to learn."

St. Norbert says the building will be ready for the beginning of the school year in the fall of 2025.