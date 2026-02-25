Small businesses raise money for Definitely De Pere during Give Big Green Bay

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Small businesses in De Pere donated a portion of their Wednesday sales to Definitely De Pere's Give Big Green Bay campaign.



Definitely De Pere promotes downtown development and revitalization.

The one-day event encouraged people to shop local while donating to the non-profit.

Six businesses participated in the fundraiser.



Oakley’s on George Street in Downtown De Pere was busier than normal for a Wednesday.

“Today, business has been absolutely amazing,” Michael Lynch, a server at the brunch restaurant, said.

The extra business was thanks in part to a Give Big Green Bay promotion. Six downtown businesses donated a portion of their proceeds to Definitely De Pere, which promotes downtown development.

“Any opportunity we have to give back is really huge for us,” Lynch says.

Oakley’s donated 10% of their total sales to Definitely De Pere.

A couple blocks down, Bosse’s News and Tobacco gave a free magazine to anyone who made a $5 donation.

“It's nice to be able to give local and know where your money is going,” Lisa Mitchell, manager at Bosse’s, said.

It was a unique way to support a local non-profit, while also giving directly to small businesses.

“You go around town right now you see a bunch of people out to all these little ma and pops as opposed to the corporate places, and it’s really great to see that,” Lynch said. “It’s all about community here, there’s no word more important than community here in De Pere.”