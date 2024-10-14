Sister of Wrightstown woman murdered in Kentucky speaks out

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Wrightstown native Jessica Diedrick was killed in Kentucky after recently moving there with her husband, her family says.



Amanda Ogurek, Jessica Diedrick's sister explains she has not gotten answers from Shelby County Sheriff's Office about her sister's death

Jessica Diedrick's "crew" remembers her and the impact she had on those around her

Video shows pictures of Jessica Diedrick and friends of hers throughout the years

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In a press release, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said on October 5, they responded to an unknown emergency in the 8000 block of Bagdad Road in Bagdad, Kentucky.

When the Sheriff's Office arrived on scene, they located two deceased adults. One of them was Wrightstown native Jessica Diedrick who had just recently moved to Kentucky with her new husband, her younger sister Amanda Ogurek said.

"My sister and David [Hager] moved back to Kentucky, I would say probably a year and a half ago," Ogurek said.

She says that she tried contacting the Sheriff's Office regarding her sister's death, but has not gotten any answers from them.

"I did try to talk to the detective on Friday... he didn't really wanna share much... [he] was actually kinda rude on the phone," Ogurek said.

Ogureck has set up a verified GoFundMe page for her sister's four children, and to raise money for funeral costs.

Jessica's childhood friends describe her as always supporting and friendly, saying she had friends in different places.

"Spunky, yeah I would say spunky. I would say she was pretty outgoing she had friends from all different, everywhere, yeah. She was so easy to get along with. She always had your back," Diedrick's friends said.

Her friends say that they don't want people to remember Jessica for her death but the impact she made.

"We want her remembered for the person that she has always been. Not for this... She's changed a lot of lives. She's impacted many, many people and we just... want her to know that we love her."

According to their press release, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit is currently investigating the death.

Diedrick's family tells me they'll continue pressuring the Sheriff's Department for answers.