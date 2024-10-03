Second referendum for De Pere schools: District asking community for $22 million approval

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Unified School District of De Pere now hosting town halls on a second referendum.

Video shows parents, community members showing up to the first of six town halls meetings scheduled for the November referendum.



The referendum consists of $22 million towards safety, security and infrastructureneeds at schools.



Tax rates could see an increase to $6.85 per $1,000 property values.

"Something happens everyday, every something that happens, interrupts learning," Unified School District of De Pere Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Thompson, said.

$22 million spread over 20 years. The Unified School District of De Pere is calling on the community a second time.

"If we can have the funding for this referendum, we don't have to pay for short term fixes," Thompson said.

On Tuesday, a handful of parents and community members attended the first of several town halls regarding the November referendum on safety and infrastructure.

The meeting was moderated by Superintendent Dr. Christopher Thompson. He addressed key areas where more money is needed.

The $22 million dollars can be broken into three budgets:

Safety and security budget: $3.8 million

Building infrastructure budget: $10.2 million

Site repair and improvements: $7.8 million

"We do not have the funds available in our annual budget to be able to cover a bill like $22 million," Thompson said.

This comes after a $23.75 million referendum was approved in April, which addressed operational funding such as salaries and funding.

As a result, the tax rate increased .78 cents to $6.45 per $1,000 of property value.

If the second referendum is approved in November that is estimated to increase to $6.85.

Some school board members oppose the second referendum.

Not speaking on the Board's behalf, board member, Brittony Cartwright said in a statement (in part):

"Improving our schools is, of course, important but making our district taxes unaffordable to its current and future residents isn't the best way forward."

"It's important for our community and we want our community to be the best," Thompson said.

There will be five more town hall meetings with the last happening on Oct. 17.

Click herefor more information on the November referendum.