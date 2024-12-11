Revealing 'it': Huge holiday display arrives

DE PERE (NBC 26) — De Pere's "it" is finally here.

After weeks of social media teasing, "it" is a 32-foot inflatable Santa Claus that will make its debut at the De Pere Holiday Lights Display on Friday.

NBC 26 got an exclusive first look at it on Tuesday.

Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Marty Kosobucki says it's one of the largest Santas in the state.

"Every year, we try to do something a little bit bigger, a little bit better here at the holiday light show, down at Voyaguer Park," Kosobucki said. "And 'it,' meaning a super Santa, is something new and pretty cool."

Visitors can get a first look at the Santa and the drive-through lights display Friday.

The display is free and will be open December 13th through 15th, and 20th through 24th.

"You can go through as many times as you want, enjoy as much as you want," Kosobucki said. "It's our way of giving back to the community, and making sure everyone has a joyous holiday season."

Additional information about the lights display, and a walking tour that has been postponed a week, is available here, on the City's website.