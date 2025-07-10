Residents voice concerns over proposed South Bridge speed limit in De Pere

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Residents living near a proposed bridge in De Pere are worried the planned 40 mph speed limit could endanger their community.

At a public listening session Wednesday night, community members shared their concerns with Brown County Highway Department officials about the South Bridge Connector project.

At least a dozen community members stepped up to the podium at Susan C. Altmayer Elementary School to voice their concerns about the proposed project, with speed limit being the primary issue.

"Many people in the neighborhood I've spoken to strongly oppose the proposed 40 mile per hour speed on Rockland Rd. and the bridge," said Ann Patteson, a lawyer and De Pere resident.

"I don't think it's a surprise most people go 10 miles over the speed limit," Patteson added.

The proposed speed wasn't just a concern for Patteson. Many residents expressed worry that it endangers those who live in neighborhoods around the project, particularly those on Old Plank Road, which would connect directly to the bridge.

"It is commonly used for walkers, cyclists, dog walkers, parents with toddlers, and farm equipment," said John Newman, a De Pere resident.

"You are putting a new bridge in the middle of a residential area and you are making it 40 miles an hour," added Linda Malport of De Pere.

"The way this is laid out is literally a time bomb for someone to get seriously hurt and hopefully not killed," pleaded Heidi Belekevich, who also lives in De Pere.

While speed wasn't the only concern raised at the meeting, Brown County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy acknowledged it was clearly the main issue. However, he noted that state funding considerations play a role in the current design.

"WisDOT or the State of Wisconsin Legislature, for example, put $80 million into this project. And so when you look at that higher level, I don't think their intention was to create a 25 mile per hour corridor," Hardy said.

Hardy did indicate that the speed limit might not remain at 40 mph permanently, but couldn't speak to when or if it could change.

"Now as a community grows and development occurs, changes happen and then speed may be adjusted accordingly," Hardy said.

You have until July 23rd to mail in your comments and concerns if you weren't able to make the listening session Wednesday night. They can be mailed to 2918 Glendale Avenue in Green Bay.

