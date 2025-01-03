Police chief retires after 32 years of service

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Wrightstown honored retiring Police Chief Greg Deike on Friday, after 32 years of law enforcement service—including the past eight years as the town’s chief.

Deike’s career has been marked by significant accomplishments, including securing updated equipment, improving wages, and transforming the Wrightstown Police Department into a 24/7 police service. In a Facebook post, the department praised Deike for his commitment to enhancing public safety and strengthening the community.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Deike admitted it was not an easy choice, but he felt the timing was right to move on to the next phase of his life.

“Thirty-two years I’ve been in law enforcement,” Deike said. “So it’s the ending of a chapter and now moving into another chapter of my life. Not knowing what to expect is always difficult. Change is always difficult. But I am very optimistic about what the future holds for me, and I’m very excited about that.”