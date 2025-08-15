Officials identify man killed by police at De Pere boat ramp last month

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the names of those involved in the death of a man shot by officers at the Perkofski Boat Launch in De Pere in July.

The incident took place on July 26 at the Perkofski Boat Launch, near the Brown County Fairgrounds. Officers were responding to reports of an individual armed with a rifle, according to officials.

The man who was shot and killed has now been identified by the DOJ as 44-year-old Scott H. McDonald.

Investigators say officers from De Pere, Ashwaubenon, and Brown County attempted to negotiate with McDonald, but he "produced" a rifle shortly after negotiations began. The officers then opened fire on the subject, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ says officers immediately rendered aid, but McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved officers, listed below, were placed on administrative leave as it is policy.

Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety:

• Officer Andrew Wickman, three years law enforcement service

• Officer Daryl Booth, five years law enforcement service

• Officer Alek Pearson, less than one year law enforcement service

De Pere Police Department:

• Officer Kyle Phillips, four years law enforcement service

• Officer Ryan McShane, eight years law enforcement service

• Sgt. Matthew Magno, 20 years law enforcement service

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and continue to review evidence to determine the facts of the incident. Reports will be turned over to the Brown County District Attorney's Office once investigation is finished.

All law enforcement members involved in the incident are fully cooperating in the investigation, according to the DOJ.