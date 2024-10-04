Northeast Wisconsinites fill five semi-trailers with supplies for North Carolina

DE PERE (NBC 26) — To my friends back home in North Carolina: help is on the way from Northeast Wisconsin.



Hundreds of people in Northeast Wisconsin gathered necessities to help those affected by Hurricane Helene

The effort started with a phone call between Q90FM and Karl’s Transport, leading to a collaboration with the Asheville Police Department

Five semi-trucks full of donations are set to depart for North Carolina, coordinated by multiple local organizations

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a Herculean effort to help those affected by Hurricane Helene, thousands of miles away.

On Friday, thousands across Northeast Wisconsin donated blankets, water, food, and more to the Asheville Police Department for them to distribute across Western North Carolina, which was devastated by Hurricane Helene. "It's been overwhelming on every level," Q90FM Executive Director Katie Connell said.

Connell explained that the plan came together on Monday after a phone call with Karl's Transport. "If we can get you a semi, just one semi, can you get us a contact with a police department down in North Carolina?" Connell asked. Forty-five minutes later, they were in touch with the Asheville Police Chief, who welcomed their help.

Through Q90FM's Police Lights of Christmas program, Connell says they were able to contact more than 80 police, sheriff, and fire departments across Northeast Wisconsin to join the effort, which only grew once their communities heard about the plan. Wendy Kuschel, the senior communication coordinator at St. Mark Ministries in De Pere, said her church never hesitated. "We said absolutely. Bring the semi, park them in our parking lot, and we will bring the people."

By Friday, one semi had turned into five fully loaded semis. "You know, when tragedy strikes, nobody likes to be alone. This is my way of helping those in need," said truck driver Joel Sheets, who will be transporting the donations.

Karl's Transport says their five semi-trucks will depart from their Antigo facility on Monday, October 7th at 5 a.m. They expect to arrive in Asheville the same day, if not the following day.

