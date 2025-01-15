'Nobody really knows what to expect,' 100 days until NFL Draft descends on Green Bay

DE PERE (NBC 26) — NBC 26 hears from the Brown County Parks Department and a local business as they prepare for the influx of visitors the NFL Draft promises, with the event now just 100 days away.

We are 100 days away from the NFL draft descending on Green Bay. I'm Pari Apostolakos and whether its small businesses or football super fans, excitement is building across the area. Including right here at the Brown County Fairgrounds where RV camping is already sold out.

To accommodate the increased demand for RV campsites at the fairgrounds during the NFL Draft Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says they added multiple sites, with all 100 now booked.

"Having the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin brings its own uniqueness and that is we are big into outdoor recreation and as a Midwest as a whole, camping is a staple in a lot of our lives," Kriese said.

The Reforestation Camp and Bayshore Park, once home of the Packers practice field, still have some spots left at their campgrounds.

Brown County Parks is thinking of bringing food trucks to the campgrounds, but plans for that and other details are in the early phases.

"What is it going to take for us to activate these campgrounds a couple weeks earlier than we normally would? And that meant a little bit of an additional cost," Kriese said. "To make sure that we can at least break even."

There are places for people to stay and places for people to celebrate. Over in Hobart, D2 Sports Pub manager Tara Carew says her staff has had multiple meetings about preparing for the Draft.

"As far as what to expect, nobody really knows what to expect," Carew said. "Given the fact this is just kind of a whole other beast coming to the area."

They've ordered special merchandise, are planning for extra staff and they hope to have a free shuttle bus service from the pub in Hobart and their Packerland Drive location in Ashwaubenon to Titletown, where all the action is happening.

"I don't know that anyone can really prepare for it," Carew said. "So, nervous of just kind of the unknown and making sure that we're completely prepared but we have a great staff."