No charges in De Pere boat ramp officer involved shooting, D.A.'s office says

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it will not pursue charges against law enforcement in a deadly officer involved shooting in De Pere.

This stems from an incident on July 26 at the Perkofski Boat Launch near the Brown County Fairgrounds when officers shot and killed a man who was later identified as 44-year-old Scott H. McDonald.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of an individual armed with a rifle near the launch. Investigators say officers from De Pere, Ashwaubenon, and Brown County attempted to negotiate with McDonald, but he "produced" a rifle shortly after negotiations began. The officers then shot and killed McDonald.

The Brown County District Attorney's Office issued the decision not to pursue criminal charges against involved law enforcement on Wednesday.

According to the decision released by the DOJ, investigators reviewed messages McDonald had sent to his wife before his death, which revealed suicidal ideations suggesting McDonald was planning on ending his life.

Additionally, officers heard McDonald make comments along the lines of “center mass shooting,” “hit me and make this painless” during the incident, according to the release.

"Any time deadly force is deployed by law enforcement officers is a tragic and unfortunate situation. However, it can be justified and legally privileged," stated Assistant District Attorney J. Foss Davis. "The circumstances of this case permitted the use of deadly force. McDonald’s death, although tragic, was the direct result of McDonald’s actions who prompted the officers into using deadly force which was legally justified and not a criminal act. Therefore, my office will not be pursuing criminal charges against any of the responding officers."

Free and confidential help is available to anyone suffering a mental health crisis. You can call or text 988 to be connected to a crisis counselor.