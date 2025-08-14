New Marriott hotel breaks ground at former Shopko site in De Pere

DE PERE (NBC 26) — After six years of sitting vacant, the former Shopko site in downtown De Pere is finally seeing new development as construction begins on a Marriott Town Place Suites hotel.

Local leaders broke ground Wednesday at the Broadway and William's Street location, marking the start of a project they hope will enhance tourism and energize the Broadway district.

"From a business standpoint, our goal is to get people here. And to shop here, to eat here, to work here. This is an extended stay model, so if there's a traveling I-T person coming to help a local business, they now have a place to stay," said David Vander Bloomen, De Pere Area Chamber President and CEO.

The five-story, 90-room hotel will provide both long and short-term lodging for visitors and residents, giving them walkable access to many of downtown's premier restaurants, shops and views.

"This area has got great tourism and great tourism needs, and with that you have demands for places for people to stay. So this will enhance tourism opportunities for people to stay not just in De Pere but in the entire region," said James Boyd, De Pere Mayor.

The hotel is just one part of a larger development plan to expand the Broadway district north. Adjacent to the future Marriott, a 60-unit apartment complex and the city's first parking ramp are also under construction.

"It's a new chapter in De Pere's history. It's a historic site to some extent, and it's now moving into something new and better," said Vander Bloomen.

Boyd sees this development as just the beginning of major changes for the area.

"Again, this is just a catalyst, a start, a beginning, of what we're going to see over the next three to five years that will really change the landscape of De Pere," said Boyd.

The former Shopko closed in May 2019, with demolition beginning in December 2023. All three new buildings are expected to be completed sometime next summer.

