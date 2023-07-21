New downtown De Pere development proposed to begin in 2024

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The empty parking lot and vacant Shopko building space in downtown De Pere will be getting a new look soon.

The upgrade to the area is what Development Services Director Dan Lindstrom says will call more attention to the downtown De Pere area.

"We're hoping to reopen project again sort of brings more people downtown, more permanent residents downtown," Lindstrom said. "So that people are encouraged to utilize our stores more frequently and kind of bring more and more variety of stores to our downtown."

The development consists of six new structures, all proposed to the De Pere Common Council. Construction is expected to run from 2024 through 2027.

"Over the past year to 18 months we've been working with the ownership group to create a plan and a vision that we think works for everybody," Lindstrom said. "One that is responsive to the market, but it's to respond to a vested interest in the best interest of the city."

The new area would include office and commercial spaces, 116 apartment units, an 80-room hotel, a walkable plaza and a parking structure.

The parking garage is anticipated in being one of the first projects to be built.

As for the hotel, its proposed development has it listed as seven stories high, making it one of the tallest structures in the city.

Stylist at Freshair Salon Kevin Servais says his main concern is centered around making parking more accessible.

"If they're going to pay for high-end apartments, and if they have visitors or guests they have to be able to accommodate that," Servais said. "(That is) without infringing on other businesses that have been relying on their own privilege space."

For the commercial buildings, there will be on-site parking options along with shared lot spaces. For the residential spaces, the idea is to only have one parking space per unit according to the proposal.

As for now, the Shopko building and empty space will remain until it is projected to be demolished by Summer 2024 at the latest.

The projected construction will equal around $80 million.