Memorial service to be held for Hadley Baker, local cancer warrior

DE PERE (NBC 26) — UPDATE: A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for Hadley on Jan. 30. The celebration of life, which takes place at 3:30 p.m. will be streamed on the Hope for Hadley Facebook page.

Hadley Danielle Baker — a 12-year-old De Pere native who has been fighting a highly aggressive form of cancer — has passed away, according to an update from the Hope for Hadley official social media page.

Hadley had recently returned to Green Bay after traveling to Miami for an extensive operation. Severe health complications and travel expenses hindered Hadley from returning home when planned, but the community rallied to find Hadley a medical flight home this past weekend.

