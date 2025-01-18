Hope for Hadley: Community support helps reunite 12-year-old De Pere girl with her family

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Those close to 12-year-old Hadley Baker and her family say this is what De Pere and northeast Wisconsin is all about.

Community support is helping Baker, who is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, reunite with her family after her declining health made it difficult to return home.



Video shows photos of 12-year-old Hadley Baker with family and friends.



Baker was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in July 2023 and traveled to Miami earlier this month for an extensive operation in Miami.



Severe health complications, travel expenses hindered Hadley from returning home.



Community supporters helped to find Hadley a medical flight home for this Saturday.



"She is just not giving up, she has done everything she possibly can," Kari Van Lanen, a family-friend of Hadley Baker and her family, said.

Hope for Hadley — Three words that thousands in the area are rallying behind for 12-year-old Hadley Baker.

"Hadley is a fearless child, basketball-loving, she is spunky, she is feisty," Van Lanen said.

Van Lanen said Hadley's cancer diagnosis came in July 2023.

"You hear about (cancer), but just don't ever expect to see it yourself," Van Lanen said.

65 weeks of chemotheraphy and 30 rounds of radiation are needed to fight off the disease.

Through it all, Van Lanen said, Hadley pushes through with a smile.

"She's just funny, she's a great person to be around, everyone adores her," Van Lanen said.

To start the year, Hadley and her family traveled to Miami for a biopsy.

Van Lanen said during the trip to Miami, Hadley became very ill and said Hadley still said "we're going."

In just days, Hadley's health started to decline.

Van Lanen and Hadley's mother, Lauren, provided updates on social media.

"She hasn't been eating too much and then eventually couldn't really stand on her own and needed support with a wheelchair and support to get up and walk," Van Lanen said.

Hadley's condition plus high medical travel costs hindered her from traveling back to Wisconsin. Her sisters and father made their way back home, but Hadley and her mother had to stay back.

"It's an emotional time, obviously, right now for the family," Van Lanen said.

An outpour of community support continued to grow, including two local families donating resources to get Hadley back home this weekend on a medical flight.

"We always will (remain hopeful.) Hadley's hopeful, we're all hopeful," Van Lanen said.

Arrival Details:

Van Lanen said the family is expected to leave Miami around 8:30 am via medical flight and a specific arrival time has not yet been determined.

Baker will land at Austin Straubel airport and then immediately head to St. Vincent hospital in Green Bay.

Family invites the community out to welcome Hadley's arrival to the hospital.

We will update this page as we learn more.