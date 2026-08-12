"Keep his fishing legacy alive": walleye reef named after Preston Yindra

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Walleyes for Tomorrow and the DNR are installing three walleye spawning reefs in the Fox River near Ashwaubomay Park. The reefs will be named after Preston Yindra, a passionate and talented Mishicot fisherman.

Walleyes for Tomorrow is a statewide organization that works to protect fishing habitat and walleye populations.

"We want to provide a strong fishery that's left for years to come- for our kids and their kids," Andy Zimonick, a board member with the Walleyes for Tomorrow Green Bay Chapter, says.

The Green Bay Chapter was created last year. Zimonick says the chapter is focused on habitat restoration, including building spawning reefs in the Fox River.

They use underwater rock walls to create a secluded habitat for fish. The group built one reef last year and will begin construction on three more next January.

The reefs will run parallel to the shore of Ashwaubomay Park in De Pere.

“We’re just giving the eggs a better habitat that they can hatch and the fry can get out successfully, protected," Zimonick says. Fry are newly hatched fish. “The spaces in between the rock, the walleye will find that rock and spawn on the rock, and that protects their eggs.”

The reefs are funded through Walleyes for Tomorrow and built with the help of DNR biologists.

The reef was named last year after Steve Labs, a local angler who was heavily involved with the Izaak Walton League.

“We try to name our reefs after somebody that made a difference," Zimonick says.

This year's reef is no different.

“We want to name the reef after Preston to keep his memory alive, so his life isn’t forgotten," Zimonick says.

Preston Yindra was a passionate and talented fisherman from Mishicot. He died unexpectedly at 19 years old last December.

“We always say that Preston was born with a fishing rod in his hand," Jill Yindra, Preston's mom, says. "He has fished since he could walk. He had hopes and dreams of turning to the pro side in 2027, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Watch the broadcast story here:

"Keep his fishing legacy alive": walleye reef named after Preston Yindra

Jill says Preston lived and breathed fishing and was out casting every day. He was a first mate on a salmon fishing charter when he was 15 years old.

He was a co-angler in the National Walleye Tour at just 17.

“He did really well his first year, and he absolutely loved it, and his passion helped him continue," Jill says.

Preston's father, Scott, has since carried on his son's passion for fishing competitions. He recently took second place at this year's National Walley Tour in Oconto County.

"The whole reason I'm doing it is because Preston was doing it, so I'm now doing it," Scott says. "I always say I'm doing it for him, but really I'm doing it for us."

Preston's parents, Jill and Scott, say Preston was an 'old soul' who was always willing to help others.

“To know Preston was to love Preston," Jill says. "He was the kindest, sweetest soul, and most at peace fishing.”

Preston's parents donated not only to the reef project but also to a Brown County Project to build out the nearby trail.

“We just figured that giving them this opportunity or donation, would also encourage young anglers- you know, the next generation- to continue fishing and have the same passion that Preston did," Jill says.

Jill and Scott say the dedication was the perfect way to honor their son.

“Walleyes for Tomorrow is an amazing group that does wonderful things, and I’m just glad we can tie what they do in with our son’s name," Scott says.

“It’s just an honor to see his memory stay alive, and to keep his fishing legacy alive," Jill says. “We will continue to keep Preston’s legacy alive, because that’s what he would want us to do.”