Fun beyond the screen: Father-son duo reaches a year of podcasting

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A De Pere elementary school student and his father created a podcast called "Family Trivia with Dad & Lad," hoping to bring their family and others closer together.



Emmett Marlowe and his father Evan say they hope to get their listeners away from screens, listening to the podcast and following along as a family, answering the questions as they go

You can find the podcast here or submit a fan question here

A new episode comes out Friday at 5 a.m.

This summer, Emmett and Evan will perform at two live community events

June 22 at 3 p.m. at Zambaldi Beer July 20 at 2 p.m. at Cycling Brews



Recent surveys show nearly half of the American population listens to at least one podcast a month.

The relatively new medium is growing across the country, and now, a local elementary student is trying his hand at podcasting.

School is out and summer school is starting up here at Heritage Elementary, and this summer, a soon-to-be-fifth grader is on a mission to avoid rising screen time.

He and his dad started a podcast as a fun way to keep families — and themselves — entertained.

Every week for the last year, Emmett and Evan Marlowe sit down to record a new episode.

Evan's the "Dad," and Emmett's the "Lad," and the podcast is a team effort.

Evan — a band director at De Pere High School by day — edits the episodes, and his wife, Keely, promotes it and helps come up with trivia questions.

"It's a really great way to bring families together," Evan Marlowe said. "It brings our family together, and other families have talked [and] have actually sent us messages — between reviews and our fan question of the week, and other things that people have just told us, their families listen together."

With 15 trivia questions delivered in three rounds, getting progressively more difficult, and a theme every episode (the most recent theme was farm animals) they hope people of all ages will listen and take guesses themselves.

The idea is that families will listen together, at home, on road trips, and beyond.

"We're trying to spread good vibes throughout our screen-free, family fun, activity goal," said Emmett Marlowe, who just completed 4th grade at Heritage and will head to Foxview Intermediate School next year.

This summer, they've got their first two live podcast events planned, they might add a sponsor, and they've grown the podcast to roughly 100 listeners per episode — but they say the main goal is to keep having fun with it.

"It really is just for us to connect," Evan said. "I think that's what we really enjoy. We have our set times that we sit down and do this, and I think that's the most important."

If you were listening closely ... We actually just gave you a sneak peek at the upcoming episode … that comes out Friday at 5 a.m. You can find the episode, and other episodes of Dad & Lad here.