De Pere's mermaid: Junior wins school's first swimming state championship

Carly Larson swam into the history books earlier this month, dominating the 100-yard butterfly final at the WIAA Fall Swimming & Diving Championship

Larson's time of 53.77 seconds was nearly a second ahead of her nearest competitor

She also finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and led a combined De Pere-West De Pere team to an 11th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay

Larson hopes to get an Olympic Trials cut time in 2024

Video shows Larson's podium-topping moment

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Plenty of state championship hardware decorate the hallways at De Pere High School, but never before had a swimming state champion walked the halls — until now. Introducing Carly Larson, the Wisconsin state champion in the 100-yard butterfly.

When the De Pere junior stepped out of the pool in Waukesha earlier this month, she was shocked at the time — 53.77, her fastest ever. It was good enough for a dominant victory.

"It did not hit me in the moment," Larson said. "My mind was blank, honestly. Looking up at my time, I was just in shock. It definitely hit me in the days following, and it was cool."

Carly also finished fifth at state in the 50-yard freestyle, and anchored the team's 200-yard freestyle relay.

De Pere and West De Pere compete together in swimming, practicing at St. Norbert College, and wearing both logos on their swim caps.

"I know there's a rivalry between De Pere and West De Pere, but everyone on the team is so nice, and I wouldn't trade it for anything," Larson said.

Carly will soon head from Wisconsin to Virginia, as she announced last month she plans to attend Liberty University to swim at the Division 1 level for the Flames.