Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDe Pere

Actions

De Pere's mermaid: Junior wins school's first swimming state championship

De Pere High School junior Carly Larson won a WIAA State championship Nov. 11 in Waukesha. Larson believes it to be the first individual swimming State title in De Pere history.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 20:12:40-05
  • Carly Larson swam into the history books earlier this month, dominating the 100-yard butterfly final at the WIAA Fall Swimming & Diving Championship
  • Larson's time of 53.77 seconds was nearly a second ahead of her nearest competitor
  • She also finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and led a combined De Pere-West De Pere team to an 11th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay
  • Larson hopes to get an Olympic Trials cut time in 2024
  • Video shows Larson's podium-topping moment

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Plenty of state championship hardware decorate the hallways at De Pere High School, but never before had a swimming state champion walked the halls — until now. Introducing Carly Larson, the Wisconsin state champion in the 100-yard butterfly.

When the De Pere junior stepped out of the pool in Waukesha earlier this month, she was shocked at the time — 53.77, her fastest ever. It was good enough for a dominant victory.

"It did not hit me in the moment," Larson said. "My mind was blank, honestly. Looking up at my time, I was just in shock. It definitely hit me in the days following, and it was cool."

Carly also finished fifth at state in the 50-yard freestyle, and anchored the team's 200-yard freestyle relay.

De Pere and West De Pere compete together in swimming, practicing at St. Norbert College, and wearing both logos on their swim caps.

"I know there's a rivalry between De Pere and West De Pere, but everyone on the team is so nice, and I wouldn't trade it for anything," Larson said.

Carly will soon head from Wisconsin to Virginia, as she announced last month she plans to attend Liberty University to swim at the Division 1 level for the Flames.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Karl Winter

Meet Greater Green Bay Reporter Karl Winter