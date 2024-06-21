'De Pere's front porch,' new restaurant opening soon

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Bar, restaurant, and live music venue The Porch is set to open in De Pere within just a couple of weeks. NBC 26 attended the business' soft opening on Thursday.



Take a look inside one of De Pere's newest restaurants ahead of their grand opening

The Porch is owned by a De Pere native who says he wanted to give back to his hometown

The menu will feature Colombian food, coffee and other beverages



Jackson Mankowski is a musician by trade. So, he's played gigs in lots of restaurants but never owned one.

But that isn't stopping him from opening The Porch in De Pere, which he says is his way of giving back to the community where he grew up.

With a stage for live music, an outdoor patio, a menu of Colombian food, coffee, and drinks, the porch held its soft opening on Thursday.

"We're treating this as De Pere's front porch and that's the whole sense and feel behind it so that people feel at home here," Mankowski said.

Located on Main Avenue, once the place is fully up and running it will be open Tuesday through Saturday, with availability to rent it out for private events on Sundays and Mondays.