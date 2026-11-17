DE PERE (NBC 26) — Gun deer hunting season returns this weekend, as hunters hope for a more successful season than last year.



The days leading up to gun deer hunting season are busy at the De Pere Sportsmen's Club. The organization offers public sight in days.

The club says they adjust the sights on more than 100 guns each day. It costs $5 per gun, and it's one of the club's largest fundraisers of the year.

“We have targets at various distances, but we also will spot targets for them, show them where they hit, adjust their scopes," club member Joseph Kummerer says. “Gives you confidence that your gun is going to shoot where it should, and you don’t have to be a member to come here and sight in your gun.”

The club also teaches people about gun safety- the most important thing to remember during hunting season, according to Vice President Scott Harris.

“Safety, safety safety," Harris says. "Make sure that firearm is unloaded whenever you’re going to put it in the vehicle or you’re not going to be hunting. Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot. Just be careful, be safe and shoot straight.”

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De Pere Sportsmen's Club helps hunters get ready for deer gun hunting season

Hunting rules and regulations are listed on the DNR website.

DNR statistics show 2025's antlered deer harvest was down about 2.5% from 2024.

Harris says he’s hoping 2026 will be more successful.

“Everybody is seeing a lot of deer," he says. "So it’s exciting.

Kummerer and Harris have both been deer hunting for decades and say they enjoy the camaraderie of hunting season.

"Not necessarily successful every year, but it’s good to see everyone again," Kummerer says. "We generally don’t see each other throughout the year, so it kind of gives us time to catch up.”

De Pere Sportsmen's Club offers sight-ins through Nov. 19, 10 a.m - 8 p.m.