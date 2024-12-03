De Pere schools join AI game, approving purchase of anti-plagiarism software

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Unified School District of De Pere is trying to stay ahead of the curve on artificial intelligence (AI), seeking to help students use it safely, while avoiding cheating. Its board voted 6-1 Monday night to buy a software called Brisk for teachers.



District staff mentioned the School District of West De Pere as one of the only other local districts to use the teaching software

Brisk is a generative AI that connects with Google Chrome to help teachers provide suggestions and identify strengths and weaknesses of students' writing

USDD currently does not formally use any anti-plagiarism software

The district's full artificial intelligence presentation, including the uses of Brisk, is available here

Video shows district staff and board members expressing support and concern for the purchase

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Unified School District of De Pere is getting into the artificial intelligence game in classrooms like this one — its board voting Monday night to buy an AI software for teachers that aims to monitor and improve students' writing.

"That could be used to create some personalized learning materials [or] you might generate practice questions," said. Kathy Van Pay, USDD's director of curriculum and instruction

For better or worse, AI is one of the fastest-growing technologies in schools, and De Pere is trying to keep up with its counterpart across the river, West De Pere, which uses a Google plug-in called Brisk for teachers.

District staff is proposing De Pere also buys Brisk — an AI that can help improve research, and track plagiarism.

"One of the things that brisk does is it can almost like do a playback of everything," said Meghan Damsheuser, a teacher and the district's technology integration coach. "So if the kids write something on a Google Doc, Brisk can go back through that Google Doc and basically play a video of the whole entire history."

So it's an AI meant to help catch use of AI.

One board member was concerned about students becoming lazy when relying on the software.

"I'm worried that, by integrating it, where they're using it regularly, like — are we creating bad habits?" Brittony Cartwright said.

But the vote went six to one, in favor of spending nearly $19,000 ($18,247.50, to be exact) on Brisk.

The district's curriculum and AI team will now meet with the various school principals to discuss how to implement the new software.