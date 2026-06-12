DE PERE (NBC 26) — Starting Monday, June 15, De Pere residents will need to drop yard waste off at a new facility on Commerce Drive. Only people who live in De Pere will be allowed into the facility.



The facility is located at 2005 Commerce Drive.

To use the facility, you'll need to prove you're a resident by registering online. If approved, you'll receive a personalized code.

The old facility on Rockland Road will close Monday, June 15.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for web)

Longtime De Pere resident, David Wagner, uses the Rockland road yard waste facility every week.

He says his main issue with the facility is the ground.

“When you get too much rain, it gets very muddy," he says. "That’s the only complaint I will ever have.”

De Pere’s new facility is paved. It's located at 2005 Commerce Drive- just down the road from the old facility-.

De Pere street superintendent Tony Fietzer says the new site is exclusively for De Pere residents, since it’s De Pere taxpayers who are paying for the service.

“It’s all part of their annual tax bill from being a city resident," he says. "We really want to represent the residents who are tied to and paying for this service."

Fietzer says they had multiple incidents of non-residents using the Rockland Road facility.

“People oftentimes don’t think this is a big issue- it’s just some branches, it’s just some grass, but overtime, that seems to really accumulate," he says.

Anyone who wishes to use the facility, will need to register online to get a gate code.

There’s a QR code on site, but you can also find the link on the City of De Pere website and Facebook page.

The survey will ask for your name, address and car information.

“We’ve already had over 1,000 city parcels register," Fietzer says.

Watch the broadcast story here:

De Pere residents will need personalized code for new waste facility

The old facility will close on Monday, June 15- the same day the Commerce Drive site will open.

Fietzer says the new site will be closed during the winter- between December 15 and March 15, though he also says they'll be monitoring the process and make adjustments as needed.

“A lot of stuff, we’re just going to see how it goes," he says.

You can drop off any yard waste, a part from items like rocks, concrete and landscaping fabric. Garbage drop off is not allowed. There will be free mulch for residents to take as they wish.