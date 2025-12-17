De Pere police seek help identifying suspects in vehicle break-in spree: Camera footage requested

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The De Pere Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying suspects involved in a series of vehicle break-ins that damaged more than 13 vehicles at multiple eastside apartment complexes.

The incidents occurred during the early morning hours of December 11, with suspects shattering windows on vehicles throughout the area. While only a small amount of property was stolen, the damage to the vehicles was significant.

Multi-jurisdictional pattern

Similar incidents were reported in neighboring jurisdictions on the same date, suggesting the suspects may have targeted multiple communities during the same timeframe.

The pattern of break-ins indicates a coordinated effort that extended beyond De Pere city limits.

Camera footage requested

Police are specifically asking residents in the area of Ridgeway Drive and East River Drive to review security camera and doorbell camera footage for suspicious activity.

Investigators are looking for any footage captured between approximately 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on December 11.

The department emphasized that residents with cameras in the targeted area could provide crucial evidence to help identify the suspects.

How to help

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-ins is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brian Rates at 920-339-4078, extension 1208.

Police said community assistance can make a real difference in solving these cases and keeping the area safe.

The department thanked residents in advance for their help with the investigation.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.