De Pere police detective submits resignation amid internal investigation

DE PERE (NBC 26) — NBC 26 has learned that a De Pere police detective who was under fire by his own chief has left the department.

De Pere Chief of Police Jeremy Muraski confirmed Detective Sergeant Steve Yedica's resignation to us via email.

Yedica's decision comes after charges were filed seeking the detective's termination earlier this month.

A Police and Fire Commission hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12 to provide opportunity for both the police department and Yedica to present evidence and testimony. That hearing was canceled following Yedica's resignation.

According to a criminal complaint, Yedica "failed to perform an efficient job when assigned a fatal drug overdose investigation, despite the presence of clear, viable and potential leads."

Chief Muraski also stated in the complaint that the detective violated at least three department policies several times over the course of 13 months.