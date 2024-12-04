De Pere Police Chief seeking termination of one of his detectives

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Charges have been filed to seek the termination of Detective Sargent Steve Yedica, according to De Pere Chief of Police Jeremy Muraski.

The charges come after an investigation determined Detective Yedica violated "several department policies and procedures," according to the Chief.

"Our officers are entrusted with great responsibility, and they must adhere to the highest ethical and professional standards," Chief Muraski shared in a statement. “While it may seem difficult to take disciplinary action against one of our own, it is absolutely necessary to ensure the excellence of our department and to maintain the trust of the community we serve."

An independent entity, The Police and Fire Commission, is in charge of reviewing charges and determining the appropriate course of action, according to the release.

The commission will schedule a hearing to provide opportunity for both the Police Department and Detective Yedica to present evidence and testimony.

According to a complaint, also sent out by the Chief, Detective Sargent Yedica "failed to perform an efficient job when assigned a fatal drug overdose investigation, despite the presence of clear, viable and potential leads."

Chief Muraski states in the complaint that the detective violated at least 3 department policies several times over the course of 13 months.

Detective Yedica is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the release adds.