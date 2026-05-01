De Pere Army Veteran prepares for 250 mile bike ride

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Jena Smith is a De Pere mother and Army veteran who will be one of many wounded veterans participating in a bike ride from Florida to New York. A trip to honor their sacrifices and celebrate the nation's history.

As a 26-year-old mother of two, Jena Smith joined the army with the goal to help people.

“I feel like I was put here to help people, and that was the best way I felt I had to help people," Smith says. "It was definitely hard, but my end goal was to show them [my kids] that we can do anything that we try.”

Five years later, a training accident cut her career short.

“I had a really tough time regaining myself from that," she says. "“I’ve had years and years of recovery, so I'm not physically active very much. There's little to none that I can do."

After her injury, it was she who needed help.

“Getting out of the military was a struggle for me," she says. "I battled a lot.”

One organization stepped up- The Wounded Warrior Project.

“The Wounded Warrior Project was there for me every step of the way.”

Wounded Warrior Project is a non profit that offers support and resources to injured veterans nationwide. They gave Smith her first experience on a recumbent bike.

“Being able to be on a bike, and not worry, am I going to fall off, feel painful afterwards? It was excellent, like it just felt good," she says.

Now, she regularly participates in the Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride, where veterans from across the country come together for an extended bike race.

“Just being with people like you, same experiences as you, it's a good experience," Smith says.

This year’s ride is extra special and extra long.

“It's America's 250 year birthday, like that’s big," Smith says. "This is going to be an experience. I'm thinking like Forrest Gump experience.”

The entire ride is 1000 miles from Florida to New York.

Smith will be biking a 250 mile stretch of that with a team of 20 from Norfolk, Virginia to Washington, D.C.

It’s further than she’s ever gone, but she’s happy to honor her fellow veterans and bring awareness to an organization that’s given her so much.

“It’s hard, and there’s so many veterans out there that struggle and remain struggling because they don’t think there’s anything out there for them, and there is. And Wounded Warrior Project is the way to go.”