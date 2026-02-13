Coaching ice skating and life lessons in Northeast Wisconsin

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Coaches at the Greater Green Bay Figure Skating Club are always on the move.

The skills taught here have helped the club develop skaters of all ages with some competing across the region.

But coaches here say whether you're new to skating or a seasoned pro, one sentiment rings true for everyone.

"I think the fear of falling is huge, nobody wants to fall on a hard, slippery cold surface, right? It's scary," said Leah Johnson who has been coaching with the club since 2018.

While learning the physical skating techniques is important, coaches spend just as much time encouraging and focusing on their skaters' mindsets.

"If you are doing really bad at a trick, they'll try and comfort you and say you're doing good at this, you just need to try this something like that. And if you're feeling down or something, they'll try to make you feel happier," said Ava Ries who is a skater with the club.

"Sometimes it's holding onto them while they do an element with maybe both hands and then letting go and making them realize you can do this," said Johnson.

They say focusing on the mental aspect of skating has an impact on the skaters that goes beyond the rink.

"I always say I'm a figure skating coach but I coach so much more than just skating," said Molly Kelly who has been coaching at the club level for the past nine years.

"I think that skating teaches you when you fall you got to get back up and that might be in any area of your life when you have a difficulty, when you stumble, when something goes wrong you fight through it and you persevere and you're determined and you learn how to get through that."

Skating is a sport that's very individualized and the experiences skaters have at Green Bay's only figure skating club are being shaped by coaches that are growing the sport's future in northeast Wisconsin.

"You have to have a passion for not just the sport but also for working with skaters and especially with children and youth and I always say I think you have to have a lot of heart. You have to care," said Kelly.

"It makes me feel like what I'm doing is worth it and that I can maybe help the next generation of skaters and maybe in time maybe they'll coach as well and on and on," said Johnson.

If you want to sign up for skating lessons with the Greater Green Bay Figure Skating club you can find more information on their website.