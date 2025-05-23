Celebrate De Pere marks 35th year, expects 25,000+ attendees

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A Memorial Day community staple is preparing to kick off its 35th anniversary this weekend.



Celebrate De Pere organizers say they are anticipating a total turnout of between 25,000 and 30,000 people throughout the three-day festival at Voyageur Park

Tickets for the festival are $5 at the gate before 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and $10 after 6 p.m.

Tickets can only be bought at the gate, not in advance

The event's hours are 11 a.m. to 111 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

A local Memorial Day staple is back this weekend for its 35th year.

Welcome to the Midway here at Celebrate De Pere, where it looks like the Balloon Fiesta ride is almost ready to go and the Tilt-a-whirl is being assembled. We're here at Voyageur Park, where the rides and volunteers are nearly ready to welcome an expected 25- to 30,000 people over the course of the weekend.

For the committee of a baker's dozen volunteers behind the event — it's a labor of love.

"I love with working these guys," volunteer William Menozzi said. "I've been working with them since I, like, you know, it was less than, like, five feet tall. They kinda raised me, in a way."

"When we get to see people — the veterans, specifically — that come down, and they look forward to this event every year, it just it gives us the energy on Monday to come back and do it again the following year," The Celebrate Committee vice president Brandon Beard said.

They try to keep the event affordable, with sponsors and local music acts — but an interesting pricing strategy this year. At 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, entry tickets go up from $5 to $10. Ride tickets cost additional money.

"Some people just want to see some local acts and some music," Beard said. "Some people want to use the rides. Some people just want to grab a hot dog and have a conversation. And so we really try hard to keep our prices low."

A racing sailboat is a new attraction this year, as visitors can check out Patriot Racing Project's 'Stjarna' on the Fox River.

Additionally, the drone show will be longer and feature more drones than before, while the Wisconsin Badger Band highlights a Wisconsin-themed Saturday music lineup.

That's on top of the usual rides, music, car show, cardboard boat racing, fishing tournament, and more.

"All my friends, every single year, they're always really excited, like, 'let's go down to Celebrate De Pere,'" high school senior and volunteer Gavin Castelic said. "It's something new, right?"

After set-up wraps up, all that's left to do is hope everything stays dry.

"The weather plays a big role in this event," Beard said. "So the volunteers, we put in a lot of work all year-round. And so when the weather looks good, we're excited."

For additional details about the event, go to its website here.