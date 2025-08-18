DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Brown County Fair wrapped up Sunday with families enjoying discounted admission for a day of fun, food, entertainment, animals and friendly competition.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Brown County Fair brings families together for fun and competition

For equestrians like Miranda Baker, the fair offered a chance to showcase skills developed over years of practice.

"Today we're doing something called Gymkhana where we do a ton of different speed events, and we go around trying to beat each other," Baker said.

Baker, who has been horseback riding for 5 years, appreciates the supportive atmosphere at the fair competitions.

"It's a lot of fun, it's kind of scary having everyone watch you but in the end it's really fun because everyone's there to cheer you on," Baker said.

Beyond the competition itself, the fair creates opportunities for family bonding. Kevin Abrams and his daughter Avery were among those enjoying the equestrian events.

"Just to be able to enjoy what she enjoys with her, it's tough to find that a lot of times," Abrams said.

Abrams takes his daughter, Avery, horseback riding every Friday through a veterans program at Corner Stone Farm, a stable in De Pere that welcomes veterans and their families to experience riding horses. The program has given Abrams the chance to support his daughter's passion.

"It's a lot about the camaraderie too, everyone here gets along and gets to see each other at the fair. It's a big deal for the kids. They work all year to get to this point," Abrams said.

"It's definitely worth the work," Avery added.

Although the Brown County Fair has concluded, county fair season continues with the Manitowoc County Fair starting on August 24.

