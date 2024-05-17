Watch Now
UPDATE: De Pere schools lift soft lockdown protocols after phone call threat

Karl Winter
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 14:16:37-04

UPDATE: The instructional hold protocol at the Unified School District of De Pere has now been lifted, according to a message to district parents. De Pere Police subsequently said all De Pere schools were allowed to return to normal activities.

Both the Unified School District of De Pere (USDD) and West De Pere School District (WDPSD) were on "instructional hold" or "soft lockdown" protocols Friday morning, at the request of the De Pere Police Department.

The police department received "a threat via phone," directed toward the school districts and the department, according to the USDD message.

The police department said the request to keep students inside buildings was done out of an "abundance of caution," and that an investigation found "certain details of the [threatening] call were not accurate."

A message to USDD parents just after 10:30 a.m. said all USDD buildings are on an "instructional hold," meaning students and staff will remain in their classrooms until further notice.

A message to WDPSD parents just after 11:30 a.m. said the district is on "soft lockdown" while the police department investigates a "vague threat."

An update sent to parents just after 12:10 p.m. said the instrutional hold was lifted, "per clearance from DP Police Dept."

