'Any kid's dream,' West De Pere's Lemirand announces commitment to Division I football

DE PERE (NBC 26) — West De Pere high school football standout Ben Lemirand puts pen to paper on his next chapter.

Video shows Lemirand joining two other athletes (Marissa VandeHei, Kate Schmoll) making collegiate commitments.



Lemirand recorded 34 catches and 11 touchdowns his senior season — earning first team all-conference honors.



Lemirand plans to play Division I football at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, MN.

The Phantoms senior wideout Ben Lemirand is on his way to St. Thomas University, located in St. Paul, MN.

"It's really exciting, I get to move on to that next level, I get to go play D-1 football, (which is) any kid's dream," Lemirand said.

Lemirand joined two other West De Pere athletes (Marissa VandeHei, Kate Schmoll) in the signing ceremony.

His head coach Chris Greisen was in attendance to give Lemirand his flowers and relive his top moments.

"Ben catches it, has to wheel back around and outruns the entire defense," Greisen said. "Then, I remember looking at our coaches and saying oh wow, he is really fast."

In his senior season, Ben earned 1st team all conference honors, while securing 34 catches and 11 touchdowns on the season.

"It's really great to see all the effort he put into it, to be able to pay off in the end," Ben's father, Tom, said.

His parents Tom and Lisa said Ben's football passion started early.

"Just to be able to see him realize his dream and be able to play in college, as a mom, that's just amazing. I absolutely love it," Ben's mother, Lisa, said.

Now, Ben said, he's ready to be a star in any role he's given

"Just anywhere where I can put my speed to use and just give teams nightmares when they're trying to guard me," Lemirand said.

Lemirand's biggest piece of advice for student-athletes looking to take their game to the next level is to be coachable and put in extra work off the field.

Both, he said, will produce great results on the field.