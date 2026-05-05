Andy Bradford named interim superintendent for De Pere schools

DE PERE (NBC 26) — An interim superintendent for The Unified School District of De Pere (USDD) was appointed Monday by the board of education, according to a news release from the district.

Andy Bradford was appointed during a board of education meeting Monday evening, following the recent resignation of Christopher Thompson over health issues.

According to USDD, Bradford has been the principal of Foxview Intermediate School since 2008. The school received a National Blue Ribbon School designation for academic excellence during under his leadership, the district said.

“I’m humbled and honored for the opportunity to help maintain and continuously improve the mission of our highly successful school district,” said Bradford. “De Pere is well-regarded as a result of the hard work of our staff, our leadership team, our students and our community from whom we receive so much support. I take the responsibility of upholding that tradition very seriously.”

According to the district, a specific end date for the interim position has not been set by the board.